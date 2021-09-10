City Celebrates New Indoor Training Facility for Student Athletes

Staff Report City officials and community celebrate at the new Rochester Sports Complex Ribbon Cutting.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for “R-Training Center,” a new training facility adjacent to the Rochester Community Sports Complex stadium at 460 Oak St, giving Rochester student athletes access to state-of-the-art equipment and sports professionals.



The new construction for the indoor training facility was made possible by a $460,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, which completed the overall funding of $2.35 million for the project.



City officials say the R-Training Center is the first indoor training center of its kind within Rochester city limits serving Rochester’s student athletes.



The project included the creation of a modern, indoor sports training facility that can facilitate both turf and court sports. The indoor turf is split into two distinct training areas and can be used for football, baseball, lacrosse and soccer training. The court area features basketball training courts. New training equipment was installed in both areas. The building features a batting tunnel, a running track, an exercise room with state-of-the-art equipment, a weight room and a visual training classroom. The building also features new accessible restrooms, fire safety upgrades, new rooftop HVAC and new lighting.



“The Community Foundation’s 2017 report State of Play, Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes — created in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation – noted significantly inequitable access to youth sports facilities in the City of Rochester,” said Jennifer Leonard, President and CEO of Rochester Area Community Foundation.



“Access to youth sports is essential for developing healthy, vibrant kids and communities. I am grateful that our collaboration with the Wilson Foundation and the City of Rochester has produced a multi-million dollar facility that brings us much closer to realizing that goal for all of Rochester’s children and families.”



“This project represents a win for equity,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. “For far too long, the youth of our city lacked the opportunities, access and facilities to train for, and get better at sports, as compared to their suburban counterparts. Today, we begin transforming the quality of life and the future of our young people for the better.”



The Department of Recreation and Human Services manages and operates the facility and a variety of sport clinics such as lacrosse, football, baseball, soccer and conditioning are available year-round.



The Rochester City School District and local youth sports leagues and community organizations also utilize the facility. The basketball courts, athletic fields and community rooms at the facility are available to the public to rent. To view current clinics or reserve a space at the facility, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/R-Central.