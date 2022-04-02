City Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel Wants You, Deadline Soon

Staff Report

The City of Rochester is seeking residents for the new Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel.

The deadline for city residents to apply for the interview panel is swiftly approaching and is Tuesday, April 5.

The City is implementing the panel in response to the N.Y. State Executive Order 203 Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. The purpose of the panel is to enable community engagement as part of the hiring process for new police officers. Members will interview and make recommendations on candidates for the Rochester City Police Department.

The purpose for the establishment of the interview panel is to have more community engagement in the hiring of new police officers, according to the City of Rochester website.

The Panel is the concept of Rev. Lewis W. Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry and will be comprised of between nine and 12 individuals.

The minimum requirements to serve on the interview panel include:

• Be a resident of the City of Rochester

• Be at least 21 years of age

• Possess a minimum of a High School Diploma or GED

• Pass a Criminal Background Check

• Agree to serve at least two (2) years

• Attend a modified police academy training

• Attend the Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel training

• Be available during business hours to conduct candidate interviews

To apply, interested community members must visit cityofrochester.gov/RPDInterviewPanel before April 5, 2022.