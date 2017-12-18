Clear A Path, Adopt A Hydrant

By Staff –

The city is encouraging residents to help keep pathways to fire hydrants clear of ice and snow through its new “Adopt-A-Hydrant” program.

Interested indivduals may adopt and name a fire hydrant by visiting the city’s website to find an available hydrant in their neighborhoods, then clearing a path from the hydrant to the street; clearing a three-foot perimeter around the hydrant; and removing any ice and snow.

Residents must fill out an information form on the city’s website to complete the adoption process.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589970472 for additional information regarding the program.

