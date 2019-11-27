City Council Extends Deadline for PAB Applications

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

File photo

City Council is giving residents who want to be considered for the Police Accountability Board another week to apply.

The deadline was extended from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4.

A spokeswoman for City Council said the extension gives people time after the Thanksgiving holiday.

An advocate for the PAB would like to see even more time.

“I wish they could have extended it up until a couple days before Christmas because it would give more people time to participate in this,” said the Rev. Lewis Stewart, who heads the United Christian Leadership Ministry.

Applicants must have lived in the city for a least a year. They cannot have immediate family members who are members of the Rochester Police Department. Applicants also cannot be elected officials, have been an elected official in the past three years, or have an immediate family member who is an elected official. City Council has received about 35 applications that need to be vetted for those criteria.

The volunteer PAB will be comprised of nine members: four appointments will be from City Council (one from each district); four appointments will be from recommendations of the Police Accountability Board Alliance; one appointment will be from the mayor. All appointments will be confirmed by council.

The PAB referendum passed Nov. 5 with 75% percent of the vote. So far, the number of applicants is far below the number of people who were in favor of the board.

“I wish more people were really committed to participating in this PAB,” Stewart said. “I think this PAB can really make a difference, but the fact is many people sit on the sidelines and watch the parade go by, but they don’t want to participate.”

To apply, send a résumé and a cover letter detailing their experience and skills, as well as why they wish to serve on this Board to: Office of the City Council – Attention PAB, 30 Church Street, Room 301A, Rochester, NY 14614 or email PAB.Application@cityofrochester.gov.