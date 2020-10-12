City Council Gets Proposal to Hire Law Firm to Review RPD Policies

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

A line of protesters outside City Hall at about 9 a.m. Sept. 16. Police announced that protesters had to clear the street to allow access to City Hall. File photo

City Council is considering hiring a law firm to look into the policies of the Rochester Police Department.

Council already has one firm — Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP– looking into communication about the death of Daniel Prude. That investigation is costing up to $100,000.

And the city announced another firm to represent it in the council investigation.

All this comes as the state Attorney General is conducting its own investigation into events of March 23 that led to Daniel Prude’s death.

On Oct. 13, council is scheduled to take up a “statement of necessity” that would authorize a flat fee of $250,000 to the firm of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

The firm known as WilmerHale would “conduct a deep-dive review” of the policies, procedures and training of the Rochester Police Department related to use of force, de-escalation, body-worn cameras and responding to mental health calls.

But opponents say the Police Accountability Board already has that ability “and is ready to do this work,” according to a statement released Oct. 11 by the Police Accountability Board Alliance.

The PABA and Free the People Roc held a news conference Oct. 12 at which they also questioned the effectiveness of WilmerHale, saying the firm was hired by Baltimore but never completed an investigation.

The PABA expressed frustration at the quick turnaround for the vote. Mayor Lovely Warren and City Council President Loretta Scott presented the proposal on Oct. 9, and the vote is scheduled less than a week later. It is saying that the alliance and the Police Accountability Board, “could help gather information and engage the community on behalf of the PAB in its work.”

The statement also said the $250,000 requested by the mayor could be used “to pay PAB members to do this important work.”

The nine positions on the Police Accountability Board are non-compensated voluntary appointments. The executive director, who has yet to be named, will receive a salary.

Meanwhile, Andrew Celli Jr. of the firm of Celli Emery has issued more subpoenas in its investigation about the timeline for when city officials learned of the Prude case and communicated that knowledge.

On Oct. 8, subpoenas went to Tim Curtin, Mary Lupien, Joseph Morabito, Stephanie Prince, Justin Roj, La’Ron Singletary, Steven Swetman, Lovely Warren, and Alex Yudelson

All likely would have been covered under subpoenas issued to the mayor’s office, the city’s law department, the Rochester Police Department and City Council. A spokeswoman for Emery Celli did not respond to an email requesting clarification about why subpoenas needed to be issued to specific individuals.

In other news about the City Council investigation, the city announced that Carrie H. Cohen of Morrison & Foerster LLP has been appointed to represent the city.

According to a news release, Cohen has full and independent authority to represent the city without any interference. The fee was not included in the news release.