City Council Holds Parcel 5 Forum; Crowd Leaves Standing Room Only

By Staff –

Rochester City Council’s public forum to discuss the future of Parcel 5 in Midtown drew a crowd that left standing room only in Council Chambers at City Hall on Thursday.

Large numbers turned out to discuss the pros and cons of the city’s choice to develop the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s proposed 3,000-seat performing arts center in the location, a project that has recently drawn the ire of competing theater groups in the area.

Those who opposed the project questioned whether RBTL would be able to fully fund the $130 million project, and whether city officials had been transparent enough in the administration’s selection process.

“None of the projects presented are going to have any tax revenue,” current mayoral candidate Alex White stated. “And, all of them are going to require public financing.”

In April, the city selected Morgan Communities and the Rochester Broadway Theater League (RBTL) to develop the new Golisano Center for the Performing Arts, and City Council is currently reviewing the community’s input regarding the controversial project.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRJMPwWNiPQ&feature=youtu.be or click on the link below to view White’s full statement regarding Parcel 5.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.