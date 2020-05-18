City Council Sets Schedule for Budget Review

Staff reports

Mayor Lovely Warren on May 15, 2020, proposed a $529.6 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. File photo

City residents will be able to offer comments about the proposed city budget and watch as City Council reviews each section.

Budget hearings are scheduled on June 3, 9, 10 and 11. Council is scheduled to vote on the budget at its June 16 meeting.

On May 15, Mayor Lovely Warren proposed a $529.6 million spending plan that called for an increase in the amount raised through property tax. The proposed budget had to close a $64 million gap, due in part to the COVID-19 crisis. The budget does not cut into police, fire, refuse pickup or food distribution services.

Previously, the mayor had announced a hiring freeze and other workforce adjustments, and stopped discretionary spending.

But budget does use some of the city’s fund balance – a savings account, so to speak – to help close the gap.

City Council also will hold a joint public hearing with the Rochester City School District Board of Education at 5:30 p.m. June 10. Details of that meeting are forthcoming and will be posted at www.cityofrochester.gov/publicmeetings/

All the hearings will be held via videoconference and details will be available at www.cityofrochester.gov/publicmeetings.

Here is the schedule for the 2020-21 city budget hearings:

June 3

9 – 9:15 a.m: Council/Clerk

9:15 – 11 a.m.: Administration

11:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Department of Environmental Services

12:45 – 1:45 p.m.: Lunch

1:50 – 2:40 p.m.: Rochester Fire Department

2:45 – 4 p.m.: Department of Recreation and Youth Services

4:05 – 5 p.m.: Emergency Communications

June 9

9 – 9:15 a.m.: Undistributed/Contingency

9:20 -10:15 a.m.: Information Technology

10:20 -11:15 a.m. : Finance

11:20 a.m. – noon: Library

12:05 – 1:05 p.m.: Lunch

1:10 – 3:10 p.m.: Rochester Police Department

3:15– 5 p.m.: Department of Neighborhood and Business Development

June 10

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Hold for adjourned hearings

3:30 p.m.: Rochester School District budget

5:30 p.m. Joint public hearing with the Rochester City School Board

June 11

4 p.m.: Finance Committee meeting

(Only if needed will an adjourned Finance Committee meeting be held at the end of regular committee meetings)

June 16