City Council to Fill Seat Vacated by Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz

Staff reports

Rochester City Hall. File photo

The appointment of Jackie Ortiz as Democratic Commissioner of the Monroe County Board of Elections has created an opening on City Council.

Ortiz, an at-large member of council, resigned Aug. 27 when she took the Board of Elections post.

Now, City Council is looking for her replacement. Candidates for the position must be living continuously in the city for two years.

According to the city charter, City Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy.

Remaining Councilmembers from the same party as the person vacating the office nominate a replacement. That person shall be appointed by a majority vote of the remaining members of the council.

Since all remaining councilmembers currently are members of the Democratic Party, all members will be able to take part in the nomination and appointment process.

If the appointment is not made by the council within 30 days, the council president must appoint a Democrat to the position. The new councilmember at large would hold this seat until the end of 2021, which would complete the current term.

Anyone who meets the criteria and is interested in the seat can send their resume and cover letter to the Council Office for consideration. The deadline is 5 p.m., Sept. 10, 2020.

If mailing, send to: Attention: BJ Scanlon, Chief of Staff, Rochester City Council, 30 Church Street, Room 301A, Rochester, NY 14614.

If using email, send to council@cityofrochester.gov and use the subject line Consideration for City Councilmember at Large.

City Council also contacted the Monroe County Democratic Committee directly, as it has done in the past with other Council vacancies, requesting that any recommendations be forwarded to the Council for review and consideration.



Councilmembers will review the submitted resumes and hold interviews for selected individuals from Sept. 14-18. Should a candidate has been selected, a special meeting of the City Council will be scheduled to seat the new councilmember within the 30-day requirement.