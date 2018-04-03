City Councilman Adam McFadden Announces Bid for Louise Slaughter’s Congressional Seat

By Staff –

Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden has recently announced his candidacy for the 25th Congressional District seat that was previously held by the late Louise Slaughter.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Congress 25th District of New York,” McFadden said in a statement. “During my term as a Rochester city councilmember, I gained an understanding of the complexities of city government including its capabilities and limitations. Most importantly, the primary role of any elected official should be to be an advocate for the people of their district. There are many issues that will come before us in the next two years. They include healthcare gun law reform and education. In addition, we need to strengthen our community foundations to bring more jobs to Greater Rochester.”

McFadden, a Democrat, is currently the director of Quad A for Kids, and is the longest-serving member of City Council.

Other Democrats vying for the seat include Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, and Brighton Town Board Member Robin Wilt.

Prospective candidates include Rochester City School District Board of Education President Van White, and former WROC-TV news anchor and mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart.

Morelle, one of the first candidates to formally announce his bid for the seat, has garnered support from several local Democrats, including friends of McFadden’s like Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott.

“I’ve started in politics long before her, and I intend on staying,” McFadden said regarding questions surrounding Mayor Warren’s support. “My career isn’t based on her support. I love her dearly and understand why she made the decisions she needed to make.”

Each candidate has until April 12 to submit 1,250 signatures in order to be placed on the primary ballot.

The federal primary election is scheduled to take place on June 26, although Gov. Andrew Cuomo could hold a special election to fill Slaughter’s seat for the remainder of her term in 2018.

Jim Maxwell, a local neurosurgeon, will be running as the Republican candidate during the general election, which will be held in November.

