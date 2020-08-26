City Councilmember Evans Hosts Session on Mental Health

Staff reports

Malik Evans, Rochester City Council member and chair of the finance committee. Provided photo

Experts on mental health will take questions during a virtual meeting hosted by Rochester City Council member Malik Evans at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.

Scheduled panelists are:

Kwasi Boaitey, licensed master social worker (LMSW) and certified alcohol and substance abuse counselor (CASAC), an employee assistance counselor with UR Medicine;

Felicia Reed-Watt, licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), a psychotherapist with the University of Rochester; and

Khadijah Tillman, LCSW, a psychotherapist with Sankofa Family Counseling Services.

Questions can be emailed to Courtney.Thomas@cityofrochester.gov.

The session will be streamed at facebook.com/malik.evans.12 or youtube.com/user/malikdevans.

“Talking about mental health is important, especially during these turbulent times where people can be experiencing increased anxiety and isolation,” Evans said in a news release announcing the session. “We need to bring this conversation to the forefront and be able to connect people with resources.”

The meeting is part of the Council Member on the Corner series that Evans started in 2018. The sessions have moved online because of COVID-19 restrictions.