City Declares Cool Sweep

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from www.cityofrochester.gov.

In consideration of forecasted high temperatures today, the City of Rochester reminds residents that Cool Sweep—presented by Avangrid Foundation and RG&E—is in effect this summer to help people beat the heat at its pools, spray parks, air conditioned facilities.

Note: R-Centers are closed this week for staff training.

City branch library locations with air conditioning (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206

Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218

Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr. Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

Swimming Opportunities

Genesee Valley Pool: Open swim 1-4:45 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.; Lap swim 5-6 p.m.

City Spray Parks (all operate noon to 8 p.m., 7-days-a-week) (Note: R-Centers are closed so there will be no access to indoor facilities)

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray features especially for little ones, age 6 and under are available at the following locations:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)

Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck Street

Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street

Families are reminded to take precautions during the hot weather to care for themselves and their families. For tips on staying cool, visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/heat-wave-safety.html. For tips on keeping pets cool during heat waves, visit https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/hot-weather-safety-tips.