City Hall Announces Holiday Hours for City Offices and Services

By Staff

The city has announced City Hall, neighborhood service centers, and other administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The following city services will also be affected by the city’s holiday schedule:

• Refuse and recycling collection will not be affected, and will be on regular schedule for Monday, Dec. 26.

• Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), and Monday, Dec. 26.

• City branch libraries will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26, and will reopen for normal business hours, Tuesday, Dec. 27.

• City R-Centers will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26, reopening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

• The 311 Call Center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, and will reopen 6:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 26.

• Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and Genesee Valley Park ice rinks will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25. Genesee Valley Park ice rink will have open skate sessions Monday, Dec. 26 from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., and from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MLK Jr. Park ice rink will be open for skating during normal hours Monday, Dec. 26.

• The Rochester Public Market will be open Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25.

