City Hall, Other Administrative Offices to Close Monday in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Refuse and Recycling Remains on Schedule, Rochester Animal Services to Stay Open, MLK Ice Rink to Hold Special Event

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

City of Rochester. File photo.

Rochester City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the Rochester Public Library and other administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

Refuse and recycling collection will remain on schedule.

The City’s ice rinks at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square (MLK Park) and the Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex (GVP) will also be open Monday for normal hours.

The annual “Skate to Commemorate” open skating get-together at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink will take place on Monday, Jan. 16. For more information and full rink hours, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/skating/.

Rochester Animal Services will be open during normal hours from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/rochesteranimalservices/.

The 311 Call Center will remain open during normal hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.