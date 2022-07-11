City Helps Celebrate Opening of the First Smash Room & Bar Combo

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Rough day at the office? You can order a drink and take a hammer to your frustrations at the new venue Recreo, 350 East Ave.

Mayor Malik D. Evans joined owner Louie Maier recently in cutting the ribbon of the latest addition to the East End’s options for unwinding and socializing.

What Maier says is unique about Recreo is its smash room and bar combined.

“Recreo is exciting for us because we get to watch an idea come to life. The idea stemmed from personal experiences, travels and a shared passion for quality hospitality. The concept of Recreo as a restaurant, bar, event space and smash room is unique to New York state, and we cannot wait to create memories with our guests.”

The venue will also offer opportunities to join skee ball leagues, participate in game nights and enjoy live music, in addition to creative cocktails and foods.

“This is a great example of the creativity and entrepreneurship in Rochester,” said Mayor Evans. “Here is a business offering a whole new twist on the night out, providing unique opportunities for people to get together and enjoy each other’s company. When it comes to having fun, Rochester is leading the way thanks to investors with vision.”

Folks can sign up to enter the smash room and, with appropriate protections, take out their frustrations smashing apart old electronics (or for special occasions, a car) while enjoying their favorite beverages. The smash room can be rented out to groups as well.

The business employs 12 to 15 people full and part time, with plans to double that number as it expands and adds more hours. Recreo currently operates from 4-10 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. Recreo is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Maier, who is the force behind the successful restaurant Locals Only, on Alexander St., co-owns Recreo with partners Doug Suraci, Corey Karwowski and Sam Tuzzeo.

For more information, go to https://recreo350.com.