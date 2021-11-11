City Honors Council President Loretta C. Scott by Renaming Department of Recreation and Human Services Building

by Carol Elizabeth Owens

Mayor Lovely Warren honors City Council President Loretta Scott with renaming, the Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services.

The downtown Rochester building that houses the administrative office of the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services (DRHS) has a new name— the Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services.

Mayor Lovely A. Warren recently conducted a renaming, unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony to honor City Council President Loretta Scott, who Warren said is a respected leader, first and foremost.

“She is a committed servant, who has guided transformative change from City Hall to the community, especially in the areas of criminal justice, racial equity, employment and education,” Warren said.

Scott’s civil service career with the City includes decades of work at DRHS in various titles, capacities and levels of responsibility. Notably, prior to holding elected office in the City, Scott held the position of DRHS commissioner for 13 years.

“This is a fitting monument to honor her indelible legacy of leadership, commitment and work to improve our community,” said Warren.

“[Council] President Scott is an unwavering champion for the children and families of Rochester.”

Information supplied by the City, notes that Scott’s experience in helping disadvantaged residents find and keep employment became the origin of her signature phrase, “It’s about jobs.”

Mayor Lovely A. Warren inside room in the Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services.

The Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services is located at 55-57 St. Paul Street in downtown Rochester. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed between 1916 and 1917.

It once served as home to SUNY Brockport Metro Center and the Rochester Economic Development Corporation (REDCO). In its early days, the edifice was commissioned by Eastman Kodak Co. founder George Eastman and designed by famed architect Claude Bragdon to serve as the headquarters of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.