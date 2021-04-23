City Invites Residents to Learn How to Capitalize on Legal Cannabis

Staff reports

Mayor Warren is inviting residents to ask questions about how they can be part of the legal cannabis industry. File photo

An online forum is planned to help Rochester residents can learn how they can be part of New York’s cannabis industry.

Mayor Lovely Warren is hosting a conversation with New York state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes at 6 p.m. April 29.

The form for submitting is at cityofrochester.gov/legalmarijuana. It encourages residents to “share your ideas and questions on how you can create businesses and lead in the cannabis industry. Together, we can seize the historic opportunity of marijuana legalization.”

The forum will be aired via Zoom on YouTube on the city’s pages.

Warren has advocated that legalization of recreational marijuana promote equity and fairness. Her strategy is at the mayor’s Equity and Recovery Agenda, posted at cityofrochester.gov/2021SOTC.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance equity in Rochester due to the legalization of marijuana,” Warren said in a news release. “To ensure we do so, our residents must be included and have the opportunity to lead in the cannabis industry. Our community forum is an important step to achieve this goal. I encourage everyone to submit questions for this event and participate so we can seize this historic opportunity.”

Peoples-Stokes advocated in the legislature for marijuana legalization and to ensure that it would benefit Black and brown residents most harmed by criminalization, according to the news release.