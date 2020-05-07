City is Devising Plan to Distribute Masks to Residents

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net Words matter: Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, on the shift from “social” to “physical” distancing.

Video by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

City officials are working on a plan to distribute surgical masks to residents after Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on May 6 that every resident would receive a face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello during a Zoom news conference shows the type of mask that will be distributed to residents. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

The city expects to receive 500,000 of the more than 1 million that will be distributed from the county’s stockpile. The acquisition was made possible through the federal CARES Act.

“We are grateful to Monroe County for providing masks from its stockpile to provide to city residents, and will announce details regarding our distribution plan in the near future,” city spokesman Justin Roj wrote in response to a question about the city’s distribution plan.

The county provided the locations for distribution in the towns and villages but said in a news release that the city would announce its own plans. Those plans could come in the next few days.

Towns and villages will distribute masks May 9 and May 13.

“When you ask the public to do something, and the public has been asked to wear face coverings, that you have to also provide that avenue to do that,” Bello said at an online news conference. “That’s why today’s announcement is so important.”

Bello said he would reevaluate whether the county would need to resupply masks.

Bello several weeks ago requested that all residents cover their nose and mouth when they are in public and can’t maintain the 6-foot safety zone from others.

Monroe County is not fining or levying other punishment against people who fail to wear a mask. Bello said he prefers education and explaining to residents that by wearing a mask, they are protecting people who could be at high risk of complications. The novel coronavirus can be spread by people who do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

The county has worked with United Way of Greater Rochester to encourage residents to make cloth masks , and thousands have been given out by social service agencies.

It’s hard to know how long residents will need to wear masks in public, Monroe County Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said. Prevalence of the disease is low, meaning many people still could become infected.

“My message to the community is for the foreseeable future, let’s start to make this a habit,” he said. “I know it’s a weird habit. Quite frankly, we don’t know when this is going to end and how it’s going to look at that time. We ought to do what we can today to take advantage of the resources to do whatever we can to protect our loved and our older adults.”