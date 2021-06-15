City, Monroe County Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Neighborhoods

Staff report

Monroe County and the city of Rochester are bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to neighborhoods. File photo

The city and Monroe County are working together on another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in each of the quadrants in Rochester.

Thursdays through Sundays from June 17 through July 18, clinics will be at various sites in northwest, southwest, northeast and southeast neighborhoods. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 years of age and older or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone 18 years and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for anyone younger than 18.

Second-shot clinics are at the same locations, or residents can receive their second dose at any county-operated clinic.

Here is the schedule: