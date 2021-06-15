City, Monroe County Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Neighborhoods

Staff report
The city and Monroe County are working together on another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in each of the quadrants in Rochester.
Thursdays through Sundays from June 17 through July 18, clinics will be at various sites in northwest, southwest, northeast and southeast neighborhoods. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 years of age and older or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone 18 years and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for anyone younger than 18.
Second-shot clinics are at the same locations, or residents can receive their second dose at any county-operated clinic.
Here is the schedule:
- Ibero-American Action League, 817 E. Main St., 2 – 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, June 24, July 8 and July 15;
- International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., 2-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8 and July 15;
- SWAN Inc. at Montgomery Neighborhood Center, 10 Cady St., 2 – 6 p.m. Friday, June 18 and July 9;
- Mary’s Place Refugee Outreach, 414 Lexington Ave., 2 – 6 p.m. ,Friday, June 25 and July 16;
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave., 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19 and June 26;
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 1 – 4 p.m., Sunday, June 20, June 27, July 11 and July 18;
- Lincoln Branch Library, 851 Joseph Ave., 2 – 6 p.m. Friday, July 9 and July 16; and
- Flint St. R-Center, 271 Flint St., 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. , Saturday, July 10 and July 17.