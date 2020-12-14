City Moves COVID-19 Testing Indoors for Week of Dec. 14

Staff report
Because of anticipated cold weather for the week of Dec. 14, COVID-19 testing at city sites will move indoors.
Residents arriving for tests will be asked to park and wait in their cars until they are notified to enter the building. Those with appointments will be given priority.
The city asks that participants allow for longer wait times.
Anyone with mobility issues or in need of other accommodations should notify the greeter on site.
Residents are asked to bring their ID and a pen to fill out registration forms.
The sites for the week of Dec. 14 are:
- 3 to 6 p.m., Dec. 14, Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St.
- 3 to 6 p.m., Dec. 15, Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 16, Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 19, East High School, 1801 E. Main St.