City Moves COVID-19 Testing Indoors for Week of Dec. 14

Staff report

A staff person at the COVID-19 testing site Dec. 8 at Wilson High School collects a swab as other participants wait their turn. The city announced that testing for the week of Dec. 14 will be done indoors. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

Because of anticipated cold weather for the week of Dec. 14, COVID-19 testing at city sites will move indoors.

Residents arriving for tests will be asked to park and wait in their cars until they are notified to enter the building. Those with appointments will be given priority.

The city asks that participants allow for longer wait times.

Anyone with mobility issues or in need of other accommodations should notify the greeter on site.

Residents are asked to bring their ID and a pen to fill out registration forms.

The sites for the week of Dec. 14 are: