City of Rochester Declares State of Emergency in Response to Water Main Break and Impending Inclement Weather

City of Rochester News Release

Mayor Malik D. Evans today, Dec. 22 announced he has issued a state of emergency in response to last night’s catastrophic water main break, the resulting boil water advisory, and the impending winter storm. The state of emergency provides the Mayor the ability to issue specific emergency orders enabling the City to take actions like the establishment or designation of emergency shelters and other actions calculated to protect life and property.

Water service has been restored to all customers, and road closures have been significantly minimized. City crews continue to address the water main break and the road damage it caused. Road closures on and around Favor Street may change in the coming days based on repair activities. Ford Street has reopened to traffic. The City is also addressing secondary, minor water main breaks on Denise Road in Charlotte.

State and County health officials have issued a boil water notice for those within the affected area noted on the map at https://cityofrochester.gov/boilwater/. Those affected should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The boil water advisory is anticipated to be in effect until at least the evening of Saturday, Dec. 24. The advisory will be lifted when multiple tests confirm normal water quality has been attained.

City R-Centers plan to open early on Thursday and Friday, pending any larger-scale, weather-related restrictions. Currently, R-Centers are scheduled to open Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The City has partnered with Foodlink to provide grab-and-go lunches at all City R-Centers on those days.

City residents and business owners with questions about R-Center hours or the boil water advisory, or issues with their water supply should call 311.