City of Rochester Hires Attorney to Focus on Housing Cases

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Michael A. Furlano. Photo provided.

The City of Rochester Law Department recently hired Michael A. Furlano to support its efforts to address housing quality and code enforcement.

Furlano began his position in early September, his hiring directly follows recommendations of the Mayor’s Housing Quality Task Force.

“Negligent landlords need to know we mean business when we see violations that affect the quality of life of the people who live here,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “I am grateful for the work of the Housing Quality Task Force in offering actionable steps we can take to make a difference on the issue of safe and code-compliant housing for our residents.”

Furlano will support the code enforcement officers at the Municipal Code Violations Bureau and bring more proceedings in City Court and State Supreme Court when property owners don’t comply, including seeking contempt orders. He will also support the Neighborhood Service Centers in their efforts to address the “worst of the worst,” and network with organizations such as the Empire Justice Center, JustCause, the Legal Aid Society and LawNY to coordinate efforts. Finally, he will be researching and connecting with other municipalities to help the City determine best practices for improving housing stock.

Furlano has extensive experience in housing law, most recently as the Senior Housing Attorney at the Empire Justice Center and as Tenant Advocacy Coordinating Attorney and Staff Attorney at the Legal Aid Society.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to add an attorney with Mike’s housing experience to our team. He can hit the ground running in this new role, which was added to the Law Department as part of the 2022-23 budget, and as a recommendation of the Housing Quality Task Force,” said Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley.

“Just as my department has aggressively pursued businesses that have negatively impacted the quality of life of city residents, this position will allow us to do the same to ensure that property owners provide legal and code compliant housing in this city,”