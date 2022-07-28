City of Rochester Makes Upgrades To Its Traffic Ticket System

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo by David Guenther on Unsplash.

The City of Rochester has upgraded, or is in the process of upgrading, its systems for traffic-ticket resolution; online requests for records under the Freedom of Information Law; and City budget preparation.

“We owe it to our citizens to strive for greater efficiency, accountability and engagement and these three projects are moving us in that direction,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “These positive, systemic changes will improve equitable access to City services and promote trust and transparency so that residents can benefit from these investments and reach their full potential.”

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, people who receive a traffic ticket in the city can resolve them with an online Traffic Prosecutor at www.cityofrochester.gov/RTVA. Motorists can use the online dispute resolution platform to check the eligibility of their case, request a reduced plea for a lesser charge, a reduced fine or plead guilty and pay the fine. Throughout the process, motorists receive email and text message updates on the status of their case. The online process is similar to the in-person process and convenient for motorists who are unable to appear in-person.

The City has also upgraded to a more reliable online Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) records-access system with improved integrations and notifications to help the City to meet its promised deadlines for responses. FOIL requests can be made at www.cityofrochester.gov/FOIL.

The City is also underway on a project to move to a new budgeting and planning solution that will streamline budgeting, planning, and reporting, and improve financial transparency and accountability. That project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023 and the goal is to publish an interactive, online budget for the City’s next fiscal year.