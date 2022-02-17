City of Rochester Planning Committee Seeks Community Input for Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Staff report City of Rochester’s

The City of Rochester is partnering with the New York State Dep’t. of State, Empire State Development and other state agencies to select projects for inclusion in Rochester’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award that Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December 2021.

A virtual meeting is being held on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. by the Local Planning Committee (LPC).

The LPC is comprised of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders who are working to develop the strategic investment plan for the Rochester’s DRI funding.

At this point, DRI funding is expected to focus on the transformation of the area along and adjacent to the north side of Main Street from North Clinton Avenue to the Genesee River.

The LPC actively seeks community for its downtown revitalization planning efforts. All individual members of the community-at-large are invited to share their input and insight during the first 15 minutes of the virtual LPC meeting.

Members of the public are also invited to attend each future LPC meeting, with the first 15 minutes of each meeting being allocated to continuation of community engagement and input related to DRI groundwork.

Here is the Zoom link and call-in information– Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83404747804 ; One tap mobile : US: +16465588656,,83404747804# or +13017158592,,83404747804# ; or Telephone [call in]: (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

The Zoom Webinar ID# is 834 0474 7804.