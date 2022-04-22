Rochester’s Public Market Community Garage Sale and Superfleas Event Series is Back!

Staff Report

editor@minorityreporter.net

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/cityofrochesterpublicmarket/photos

Looking for a place to sell your treasures?

The City of Rochester Public Market kicks off its iconic Community Garage Sales and Superfleas event series Sunday, April 24.

There will be dozens of vendors with limitless bargains from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the market shoppers can find new and used clothing, tools, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, artwork, antiques and much more. Small businesses throughout the Market District will also be open for unique dining and local shopping.

The 2022 Garage sale season will return on the following Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: May 1, June 12, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

Any vendors looking to sell a wide variety of items, both new and used, are welcome to participate in the Community Garage Sales and Superfleas.

Spaces are $35 per day, per each 10’ x 30’ stall and include a parking space. This can also be a great fundraising opportunity for non-profit, or community organizations. For additional information and to download an application, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/garagesales, or stop into the Market Office located in the center of the Market.