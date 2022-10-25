City of Rochester Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/DowntownGarages/

For the 38th year in a row, the City of Rochester has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, which also honored the City’s Accounting Bureau with an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement.

“These awards are the highest form of recognition in government accounting and reflect highly on the work of my Director of Finance Kim D. Jones and her Deputy Director Kathleen Havens who, along with her staff, worked diligently on the City’s last financial report,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans.

“All of us at City Hall take seriously the stewarding of our tax dollars, so while I am proud of the achievement, I am not surprised at the level of excellence the team continues to deliver.”

The certificate of excellence and the award of achievement come in response to the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended in June of 2021.

According to the Government Finance Officers Association or GFOA: “The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards for the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”

The association further states: “[I]ts attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

The GFOA is a national organization that provides best practices, professional development, resources and practical research to more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve

.Find additional info at https://www.cityofrochester.gov/.