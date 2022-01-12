City of Rochester Seeks Restaurants to Participate in Senior Meal Preparation and Delivery Program

Staff report City of Rochester (New York)

Mayor Malik D. Evans announced on Tue., Jan. 4, 2022 that the City is seeking up to thirty restaurants to participate in its Senior Meal Program to provide free meal delivery to city seniors who are dealing with transportation challenges.

“The Senior Meal Program is beneficial to both [ ] seniors and [ ] restaurants of the city of Rochester,” said Mayor Evans. “We want to continue enhancing the safety and well-being of our seniors by giving them the comfort and ease of warm and healthy meals delivered to their homes.”

The city’s Department of Neighborhood and Business Development will award restaurant grants of up to $50,000 to support selected restaurants in each quadrant of the city. Participating restaurants are required to agree to prepare and deliver free meals to area seniors for a one-year period. The grants may be extended for up to three years if participating restaurants are approved by City Council each subsequent year.

According to the city, phases I and II of this program were “highly successful,” with 26 businesses that delivered close to 43,000 free meals to city seniors age 55 and above who were unable to travel or frequent restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is contracting with ABVI-Goodwill Industries of Greater Rochester, Inc. and its 211/LIFE LINE program to facilitate enrollment services for seniors. Selected restaurants will coordinate with ABVI-Goodwill to provide and deliver the free meals at designated dates and times. Restaurants are permitted to use third-party delivery companies to support their operations.

The grants are intended to be used by participating restaurants as working capital to offset their operational expenses associated with the Senior Meal Program. Funding for the program is provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

To receive a grant, restaurants must operate within the city of Rochester and be in good standing with all regulatory requirements, including zoning codes, taxes, fees, insurance and fair hiring practices.

Applications and all associated documentation must be e-mailed to Daisy Algarin, Director of the city’s Neighborhood Service Centers, at daisy.algarin@cityofrochester.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 17, 2022.

Complete details on restaurant eligibility requirements, required forms and applications are available at http://cityofrochester.gov/restaurantgrant. For more information, contact Daisy Algarin at the e-mail address above or at (585) 428-7711 or (585) 698-6643.