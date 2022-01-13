City of Rochester to Recognize Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Joint Proclamation at Community Celebration

Staff report

City of Rochester (New York)

The city of Rochester, New York shall recognize and honor the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King., Jr. on Mon., Jan. 17, 2022.

Rochester City Hall, R-Centers, Rochester Public Library, Neighborhood Service Centers, and other administrative offices will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

The GRMLK 2022 celebration of MLK, Jr. Day is anticipated to feature presentation of a joint proclamation from the city of Rochester and county of Monroe, with Mayor Malik D. Evans and County Executive Adam J. Bello respectively representing the municipalities.

Rochester City Mayor Malik D. Evans is expected to take part in the annual Greater Rochester Martin Luther King, Jr. (GRMLK) community celebration on Monday at 9:00 a.m. This year’s event will be held virtually. The scheduled keynote speaker is Dr. Lerone Martin of Stanford University. Martin serves as Stanford’s faculty director of its Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute.

History shows that the MLK, Jr. holiday was established as a federal (national) commemoration of the assasinated former civil rights leader’s life and work in 1983– 15 years after his death in 1968. The first nationwide observance of MLK Jr. holiday took place 36 years ago, in 1986.

King is recognized as founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 and leader of the 1963 March on Washington. He received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964.

The city’s 311 Call Center will be open from 7 a.m. — 9 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 17, 2022; recycling and refuse collection services in the city will be delayed by one day; and Rochester Animal Services will be open Mon., Jan. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. for appointments and walk-in services. To make an appointment, call 428-7274.

Visit www.grmlk.org for more information about the virtual 2022 MLK, Jr. Day community celebration.