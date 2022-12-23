City Offices to Close Monday, Dec. 26 in Observance of the Christmas Holiday

Refuse and Recycling Will Remain On-Schedule

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Rochester City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, and other administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

There will be no delay in refuse and recycling collection during the weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Please bring your refuse and/or recycling containers to the curb on your scheduled collection day during these weeks. There will be no delay in collection this year. Questions? Please call 311.

Animal Services will remain open and operate during normal hours. For more information and complete hours, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/rochesteranimalservices/.

R-Centers will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 – Monday, Dec. 26; and, will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 27. For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/rcenters/.

Rochester City Library Branches will be closed on both Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Branches will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 with normal hours. For more information, visit https://roccitylibrary.org/.

The 311 Call Center will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and reopen on Monday, Dec. 26 from 7 a.m.– 9 p.m.