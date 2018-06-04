City Proclaims June “Caribbean-American Heritage Month”

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has recently proclaimed the month of June as “Caribbean-American Heritage Month,” beginning a celebration of the 24 unique cultures of the Caribbean nations, the city said.

“The city of Rochester is proud of the many contributions by its Caribbean American community and recognizes their vibrant visual and performing arts, cuisine, leadership and numerous other strengths,” Mayor Warren stated in the proclamation. “Congratulations also to the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization and the Rochester Jamaican Organization, for their successful efforts to share and promote the cultural heritage of our Caribbean American community.”

The mayor issued the proclamation during a recent celebration at City Hall, in which officials recognized the contributions of Rochester’s Caribbean community, and featured Caribbean music, food and fellowship.

The flags of all 24 Caribbean nations will also be on display in the City Hall Atrium throughout the month of June, the city said.

The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization and the Rochester Jamaican Organization have also planned a series of events across the city in the month of June featuring Caribbean music, films, food, and culture.

The groups plan to honor Americans of Caribbean descent as well as distinguished Caribbean nationals living in Rochester.

Visit http://rwifo.org/?q=caribbean-american-heritage-month-2018 for additional information regarding the events.

