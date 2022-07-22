City, RCSD Seek ‘Pillars of Hope’ to Mentor Students

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

The City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District are recruiting Black and Latinx professionals to serve as “Pillars of Hope” to mentor elementary and middle school students in the upcoming school year.

“Pillars of Hope matches students from the Rochester City School District with caring adults who look like them and confront hardships and setbacks that look like theirs to help them learn how to overcome adversity and gain a foothold on a path to lifelong success,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans.

“This program puts the very best of Rochester’s Black and Brown communities in a position to offer examples from their own lives to help every child in Rochester reach their full potential. I encourage anyone who fits this description to consider becoming a Pillar of Hope and witness the rewards of changing lives for the better.”

The Pillars of Hope program works in partnership with educators at self-selected elementary and middle schools to introduce students to Black and Brown mentors – or “Pillars of Hope” – who can increase a zest for learning, provide strategies to deal with challenges and offer insights into such life skills as goal setting and career selection.

Mentors commit to spending at least one hour each month to participate in Pillars of Hope team activities and foster a personal connection with students with whom they can identify a shared experience.

A Pillars of Hope recruitment session will be held from 6 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20 in the Rochester City Council Chambers at City Hall, 30 Church St., and by virtual attendance at https://cityofrochester.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hcqSPVDaTMCZAPz0_dXGrw/

To learn more about Pillars of Hope, visit http://cityofrochester.gov/pillarsofhope/