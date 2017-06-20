City Recognizes Graduates of Internship Program for Students with Disabilities

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has recently recognized graduates of the city’s Project SEARCH Program, which is a year-long high school transition program for students ages 18 to 21 with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The city provides each student with access to an internship or co-op training program, in cooperation with the Rochester City School District, which provides the educational component of the program in order to help the students obtain employment.

“Each of these students worked very hard during their internship, and I am so proud of each of them for what they have accomplished,” Mayor Warren stated. “Project SEARCH is just one of the city’s many efforts to break down barriers to employment. I urge our business community to hire people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who have demonstrated time and time again that they have many skills, and an unwavering commitment to work.”

During Project SEARCH, students go to City Hall five days a week to learn employability and job skills, while participating in a variety of on-site training in various city departments.

The University of Rochester Medical Center, Golisano Children’s Hospital; the ARC of Monroe County; ACCESS (Adult Career and Continuing Educational Services) and the New York State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities also participate in the program.

“At the Arc, we believe employment should be an opportunity for everyone, at any point in their lives, which is why seeing this group of adult graduates here today is so exciting,” Barbara Wale, Chief Executive Officer at the Arc of Monroe County, stated. “I am so proud of all their accomplishments so far, and know each of them will go on to be successful in whatever they wish to achieve.”

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589943690 for additional information regarding the program.

