City Reminds Property Owners of Deadline for First Tax Payment

Rochester City Hall. File photo

The city of Rochester has completed mailing its 2019-2020 property tax bills to property owners who do not have escrow arrangements.

The first installment is due July 31.

Residential property owners who have not received their tax bill are urged to contact the City’s Tax Information Office at 428-6940, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Property owners are responsible for paying their taxes on time, regardless of whether or not they received their tax bill.



Interest penalties will begin to accrue if the first installment has not been paid by the due date.



Payments may be mailed to: Property Taxes, City Treasurer, P.O. Box 14270, Rochester, NY 14614-0270.

Taxes can be paid in person at the Finance Department’s cashier window at City Hall, 30 Church St.

City property owners can also pay their property taxes online at www.cityofrochester.gov.



For more information, call the tax office at 428-6940.