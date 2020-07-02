City Reopens Youth, Family Recreation Options Under COVID-19 Guidelines

Staff reports

The city’s summer recreation program will get back on track starting July 6 and follow COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

The Department of Recreation and Youth Services will offer programs in activities such as sports, arts and crafts, literacy and nature exploration.

The city also announced that as of July 6, it will take lodge reservations for dates in August through the end of the year.

The city reminds residents to be mindful of preventing the spread of COVID-19, colds and flu while being outdoors:

Stay home if you are sick, or showing or feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, coughing, and/or troubled breathing.

Keep at least six feet between yourself and others, even when outdoors.

Avoid close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging or high-fives.

Wash hands often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

Here is information about programs being offered:

Youth Super Camps

The ArtSmart East at Cobbs Hill Park and ArtSmart West at Genesee Valley Park have group games, nature exploration, dance, storytelling, arts & crafts and more.ArtSmart camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, beginning July 6 through Aug. 28.

Youth Sports Camp at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, 460 Oak St., features a different sport each week, including soccer, lacrosse and football. No previous sports experience is necessary. Youth Sports Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, from July 6 through Aug. 21.

Camps cost $100 per week for city residents and $145 per week for those living outside the city. Additional siblings can join at a $25 discount off the weekly rate. Breakfast and lunch will be provide at all camps.

COVID-19 precautions will be implemented at each camp. Parents/guardians should be aware that activities may be modified to ensure the safety of camp participants and staff. Any program changes will be communicated to caregivers at the time of registration. For answers to any questions or concerns regarding safety measures, call (585) 428-9777.

R-Centers

Recreation centers reopen for outdoor open play, playgrounds, spray parks, sport courts and athletic fields. Open swimming will be available at the Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adams St. and the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Some centers will offer modified indoor open rec programs, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Adams R-Center, 85 Adams St.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

Rec on the Move

Group games, STEAM activities, arts and crafts and more will be available in different neighborhoods each week. Free meals provided. All times are 1 to 4 p.m.

July 6 – 10: Don Samuel Torres Park;

July 13 – 17: Troup Street Park;

July 20 – 24: Jones Square Park;

July 27 – 31: Grand Avenue Park;

Aug. 3 – 7: First Street Park;

Aug. 10 – 14: West High Field;

Aug. 17 – 21: Tacoma Park;

Aug. 24 – 28: Aberdeen Square Park; and

Aug. 28 – Sept. 4: J.P. Riley Park

Lodge reservations

View lodge availability, make reservations and process payments online at www.cityofrochester.gov/lodges, or at the DRYS office, 57 St. Paul St.

Reservations may be made for the following lodges, based on availability:

Edgerton Stardust Ball Room, 41 Backus St.;

Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St.;

Lake Riley Lodge, 100 Norris Drive;

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Lodge, 355 Court St.;

Norton Village Lodge, 350 Waring Road; and

Tay House Lodge, 85 Hillside Ave.

Gatherings must comply with current City and New York State social distancing guidelines.

Residents with current reservations who find they are unable to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will receive a full refund. The City will not charge a cancellation fee. For more information call DRYS at (585) 428-6755.