Staff reports

City residents can call 311 to report fireworks trash. Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

After calling 911 to report fireworks going off, there’s another number to call to report the mess left behind.

Residents can call 311, and the Department of Environmental Services will be notified.

City officials are aware of the litter left throughout neighborhoods and the cleanup that may be beyond what residents can do. DES crews will be dispatched.

Refuse pickup was not affected by the July 4 holiday and is on its regular schedule.