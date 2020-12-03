City Residents Can Get Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests Through December

Staff reports

Early in the pandemic, Mayor Lovely Warren urged residents to protect their circle. As cases have surged in November, the city is offering free COVID-19 rapid tests. File photo

The city and county are hosting free screenings for residents who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can get a rapid test to determine if they do, indeed, have the virus.

The times and locations are:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, East High School, 1801 E. Main St.

3 to 6 p.m., Mondays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St.

3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29, Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30, Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park

Advance registration is encouraged and can be done online at www.monroecounty.gov/healthcalls/register or by calling 311. Those who do not preregister can be accommodated until site capacities are full.

Residents are encouraged to arrive in personal vehicles for drive-up testing. However walk-ups will be accommodated.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Residents will be notified within 20 minutes if test results come back positive. If the test is negative, residents will be notified within 72 hours.

The tests are part of an initiative announced in late November by the county to get more testing into the city and neighboring towns, which had been designated orange micro-cluster zones by the state.

COVID-19 symptoms can be any of the following: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

But some people don’t show any signs but have the virus.

“Getting tested is essential to protecting our circles,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a news release announcing the sites. “Someone could have COVID and not show any symptoms, but they can still spread the disease to those they come into contact with — their parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. I encourage everyone to utilize this free service and register to get tested. I have experienced first-hand the pain this disease can cause and I don’t want any other family to experience it.”

The mayor’s mother recently died from complications of heart failure and COVID-19. She previously had an uncle pass away from the virus.