City Residents Can Learn to Advocate for Their Neighborhood

Staff report

City residents can learn how to advocate for themselves and their neighborhoods by participating in the 2021 Mayor’s Neighborhood Leadership Training program.

Applications are at cityofrochester.gov/nsc or the four Neighborhood Service Centers. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 19.

The Mayor’s Neighborhood Leadership Training program helps residents learn how to take part in the city’s efforts to collaborate with other governments, residents, businesses, neighborhood groups and development partners as the city implements the Rochester 2034 Comprehensive Plan.

“Community participation is an important aspect of the Rochester 2034 Comprehensive Plan and we must give residents the tools needed to help us fully realize the vision of this plan and transform our city in an equitable way,” Warren said in a news release about the program.

She said residents will provide input to help the city manage growth to create more jobs, safer streets, quality education and equity.

The program is run by the Neighborhood Service Centers (NSC) in partnership with the Bureau of Planning. Topics include tools and techniques for neighborhood leadership, learning about city hall, creating opportunity neighborhoods, effective neighborhood outreach, housing and reaching young people.

The program consists of eight sessions from April 6 through May 20. The hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and the meetings will be conducted on a virtual platform. A physical site will be provided for residents without internet access.