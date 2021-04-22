City Schools Hold Registration for Families New to the District

Staff report

Families new to the Rochester City School District can register their pre-kindergartener through high school senior for classes starting in September.

The Department of Early Childhood Education and Office of Student Equity and Placement are holding the pre-K through 12th grade registration event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at the Dr. Freddie Thomas Learning Center, 625 Scio St.

The RCSD is scheduled to start the 2021-22 academic year on Sept. 8 with students returning to five-day-a-week in-person instruction.

Any family who does not want their children to have in-person instruction must notify their children’s school by May 7 to choose a 100% remote learning option for the first 20 weeks of the school year.

Families may also notify the district by logging to www.rcsdk12.org/parentportal.

Families who do not choose the 100% remote learning model by May 7 will automatically have their child/children enrolled as in-person students starting in September.

Pre-registration for September is required so the district can provide support for each family who needs it. Families can go to www.rcsdk12.org/registrationfair to register for a time on April 24. Families should bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, a physical from the last two years, and photo ID with proof of address in order to complete registration.

Children who will be 3 or 4 by December 1, 2021 can register now for their best choice of locations for free Pre-K classes in schools and community agencies across the City of Rochester.

Families who have students entering Kindergarten through 12th grade can also receive direct assistance with enrolling their children for school in September.

The Office of Student Equity and Placement is encouraging parents at all grade levels to apply now for school in September. This will avoid wait times in person over the summer at the district’s central office because capacity will be limited due to COVID guidelines.

Placement specialists will be available at the April 24 registration. The event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and all participants are asked to wear a mask.