City Schools Will Close Friday Due to Inclement Weather

By Staff –

Due to inclement weather conditions and extreme temperatures, all schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 5.

All school-related activities on Saturday, Jan. 6 are also cancelled.

On Friday, several school sites with City R-Centers will be open to provide additional support and hot meals to families who may be in need.

Meals will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the David Gantt Center and centers located at Schools 3, 12, 17, 19, and 33.

Visit www.rcsdk12.org for a list of participating school locations.

