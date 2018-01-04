Search
Friday 5 January 2018
From Information to Understanding

City Schools Will Close Friday Due to Inclement Weather

Jan 04, 2018Education, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on City Schools Will Close Friday Due to Inclement Weather

By Staff –

 

winter weatherDue to inclement weather conditions and extreme temperatures, all schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 5.

All school-related activities on Saturday, Jan. 6 are also cancelled.

On Friday, several school sites with City R-Centers will be open to provide additional support and hot meals to families who may be in need.

Meals will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the David Gantt Center and centers located at Schools 3, 12, 17, 19, and 33.

Visit www.rcsdk12.org for a list of participating school locations.

