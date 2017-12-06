City Seeking Summer of Opportunity Community Partners

By Staff –

The City of Rochester’s Summer of Opportunity Program (SOOP) and RochesterWorks! Youth Summer Employment Program are seeking community partners to offer project-based, paid work experiences for youth, ages 14 to 20, during the summer of 2018.

A Request for Proposals for the program, “seeks to identify qualified local businesses, non-profits and faith-based organizations with the skills, proper work space, facilities and payroll capabilities needed to provide a positive work experience,” city officials stated.

According to officials, the initiatives seek to immerse 700 youth in various career-related programs including but not limited to: advanced manufacturing; culinary arts; health care; hospitality; information technology; and multimedia production/arts.

The selected work sites will be provided with state and local funding to compensate the programs’ participants.

Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, and should be emailed to SYEP@rochesterworks.org.

According to the city, applications will be evaluated based on creativity, specificity of experience, demonstrated expertise in project themes, level of youth engagement, measurable outcomes, contributing partnerships, fiscal capacity, and overall cost efficiency.

All applicants must attend one of two bidders conferences, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Danforth Community Center, at 200 West Ave.

The city will not accept telephone calls regarding the RFP, and questions will only be taken during the conferences.

However, questions may be forwarded in advance to SYEP@rochesterworks.org, and replies will be given during the event.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/soop for additional information regarding the RFP.

