City Seeks Aspiring Youth TikTok Content Creators

Staff Report

Photo from City of Rochester NY Twitter page.

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren invites the city’s aspiring social media content creators to attend the ROC City Biz TikTok Boot Camp.

The free, 5-day boot camp will be a learning opportunity to assist young people ages 5 to 18 increase their social media presence on the TikTok platform. They will also learn ways potentially make money.

“As technology continues to change the face of our economy, it is important that we provide our young people with the skills to harness their ingenuity and help them become successful,” said Warren.

Warren also said that the opportunity brings the city closer to greater equity, more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”

The boot camp will take place at the David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North Street, Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3 and will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Participants will learn the TikTok app basics, features and configurations, as well as techniques to multiply their followers and audience. The boot camp will provide individualized advice on the business aspect of monetizing their social media channel.

“The ROC City Biz TikTok Entrepreneurship Boot Camp offers our youth the tools they need to become their own bosses,” said Warren.

There is a class limit of 30 participants and registration is required. Those interested in applying should visit www.cityofrochester.gov/tiktokbootcamp.

For any additional information, contact the City of Rochester Bureau of Recreation at (585) 428-6755.



