City Seeks Buyers for Court Street, Washington Square

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

The City of Rochester has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the possible sales of the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages.

“We are moving forward with divesting ourselves of the business of owning and operating parking garages,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “Selling these garages and getting them back on the tax rolls allows us to direct our resources to other projects in the community.”

In June 2022, the City issued an RFP for the possible sale of the East End and Mortimer garages and is currently working to select a proposal. Others may also be issued for the sale of additional garages. City Council approval is required for any final sales agreement.

Among the conditions for the sale of the two City-owned garages are keeping current parking rates the same through June of 2025 and presenting a long-term plan for both rates and maintenance.

The Court Street Parking Garage, built in 1996 consists of a six-floor parking structure with 1,001 parking spaces and 4 EV charging stations/ports. The Garage is located on a 1.13-acre parcel located in downtown Rochester.

The Washington Square Parking Garage, located at 250 S. Clinton Avenue was built in 1989 and consists of a six-floor parking structure with 1,253 parking spaces and 4 EV charging stations. It is walking distance from Geva Theater, St. Mary’s Church, Manhattan Square Park, The Rochester Model Railroad Club, and ESL Federal Credit Union headquarters building.

Potential buyers have until November 29 to submit their proposals to the department of Neighborhood and Business Development. Should any sales agreements be recommended to City Council and approved, the transfer would not take place before the end of 2022 or early 2023.

The RFP document can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/GaragesRFP.

For more information, call (585) 428-6124 or email Anne.DaSilvaTella@cityofrochester.gov.

.