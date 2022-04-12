City Seeks Community Input on HUD Funding for Pandemic Relief

STAFF REPORT

Photo by Paul Kapischka on Unsplash.

In response to housing issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing additional federal funding to the City of Rochester.

Rochester is scheduled to receive additional Home Investment Partnership (HOME-ARP) funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), adopted in early 2021.

These funds, a total of $8,982,027 will be used to address increased housing instability and homelessness that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. A substantial amendment was submitted to the 2021-22 Annual Action plan which resulted in this addition which falls under the City’s annual HUD grant.

Plans include the distribution of 85% funds towards the new HOME-ARP funding which has four new projects being directed to the 2021-22 Annual Action Plan.

The four key components: (1) Development and Support of Affordable Housing HOME-ARPl (2) Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) HOME-ARP; (3) Provision of Supportive Services – HOME-ARP; and (4) Acquisition and Development of Non-Congregate Shelter Units HOME-ARP.

The 15% balance would be used to reimburse City staff costs in overseeing the implementation of the grant.

It would benefit those who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness, persons fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, veterans and other vulnerable populations, including those identified to have the highest risk of housing instability.

The city has made the draft amendment available for the community to view. On April 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. a virtual public input meeting will be held by the City to present the draft plan and obtain feedback from attendees. The following locations will provide printed copies of the draft plan:

– City Hall Room 224-B, 30 Church St.

– Northeast Neighborhood Service Center, 500 North St.

– Northwest Neighborhood Service Center, 71 Parkway, first floor

– Southwest Neighborhood Service Center, 923 Genesee St.

– Southeast Neighborhood Service Center, 320 N. Goodman St.

There will be a 30-day window for the City to receive community input ending at 5p.m. on May 5, 2022 with a public hearing of the Rochester City Council.

To obtain information on how to participate in the public meetings visit the following link: https://www.cityofrochester.gov/ConsolidatedPlan2020/.

The public can present comments to City Council by submitting no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 with the name and address or organization at the heading followed by the comment.

Those who wish to have their comments read into the record at the hearing can do so by sending them for receipt no later than 1 p.m. on the hearing day or by emailing council@Cityofrochester.gov, or by mail to: City Council Public Hearing, City Hall Room 301A, 30 Church St., Rochester, NY 14614.

Public viewing of the hearing will be streamed live on city Council’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/RochesterCityCouncil/videos) and shared on the Council’s Facebook Page (https://facebook.com/RochesterCityCouncil).

For additional information visit https://www.cityofrochester.gov.