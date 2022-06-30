City Seeks Creative Partners to Promote Anti-Violence Resources

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Photo by Nadine Shaabana on Unsplash

The City of Rochester has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to help create an awareness campaign promoting local anti-violence resources.

“There are so many services and resources available to individuals who find themselves affected by violence that we want to be sure that the community is well aware of them,” said Victor Saunders, the Mayor’s Special Advisor on Violence Prevention.

“It is our obligation to provide information about and access to resources to individuals who are seeking alternatives to a violent lifestyle, as well as for their families and friends.”

The marketing campaign will support significant on-the-ground efforts to engage individuals in violence prevention and intervention efforts, including the City’s own Pathways to Peace, Office of Neighborhood Safety, Peacemakers Fellowship, and Rochester Peace Collective.

The RFP is available for download at www.CityOfRochester.gov/antiviolenceRFP.

Interested vendors have until July 15 to submit their replies. Should a potential partner be identified, the agreement would be recommended to City Council for approval at its August meeting. Work would commence immediately thereafter.

For this and more City news, visit https://www.cityofrochester.gov/.