City Seeks Job Applicants for 911 Center; Holds Open House

The city is seeking candidates for jobs at the Emergency Communications Department and has scheduled two informational open houses for potential applicants to tour the facility.

The open houses are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 8 and 5:30 to 8 p.m., June 13 at 321 W. Main St.

Mayor Lovely Warren said the jobs are in vital positions that “help keep our neighborhoods safe and vibrant.”

During the open houses, interested candidates can talk with staff to learn what it is like to work in emergency communications and get more information on the application and hiring process.

Open positions include 911 dispatcher (salary varies from $35,020 to $54,455 annually). Recruiting is ongoing for the following positions firefighter (salary varies from $44,287 to $77,337 annually), and police officer (salary varies from $47,537 to $83,010 annually). For more information on those positions, go to www.cityofrochester.gov/FirefighterJob/ and https://www.cityofrochester.gov/joinrpd/.

Ideal candidates for the Emergency Communications Department will be able to type, be able to work varied hours and in high-stress conditions, be able to work as a part of a team and have a background in customer service as well as want to work in public safety.

For more information on qualifications and benefits, go to www.cityofrochester.gov/join911. Applicants can apply at www.cityofrochester.gov/jobs/.