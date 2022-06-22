City Seeks Partners in Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship Training

In the Community: From the City of Rochester

Photo of City of Rochester, NY, from https://www.cityofrochester.gov.

The City is seeking multiple partner organizations for the Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship Training project.

Organizations can apply individually or with a partner agency or agencies for a specified amount. All proposals must indicate the amount of funding being sought.

Mayor Malik D. Evans recently announced that the City is distributing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify one or more partner organization(s) to implement a workforce development and entrepreneurship training program, originally introduced in October 2021 as the City Sustainability Institute.

“We remain committed to dedicating the City Council-approved $14.5 million in ARPA funds to this important initiative,” said Evans. “Economic empowerment is a top priority, and these efforts will help Rochester residents establish and grow successful careers.”

Proposals will be considered in one of three categories: those relating only to workforce development training services; those relating to only entrepreneurship training services; or those relating to both.

Proposals must be postmarked or received by email by the City no later than 5 p.m. July 8, 2022.

Special attention and weight will be given to those proposals that incorporate re-entry, co-operatives, agriculture and green jobs into programming.

The selected partner(s) will be required to comply with the ARPA Final Rule, Treasury’s Guidance Document, and all pertinent local, state and federal laws related to procurement.

The complete RFP document can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/workforce.

Submissions should be sent to Dr. Shirley Green, Commissioner of Recreation and Human Services, City of Rochester at 57 St. Paul Street, Rochester, NY 14604 or by email to Shirley.Green@cityofrochester.gov.