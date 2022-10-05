City Seeks Public Comments for HUD Funding Report

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release
The City of Rochester invites city residents to provide input on the outcomes of the City’s programs and projects that were funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) provides an assessment of the City’s expenditures and accomplishments achieved with federal grant funds received from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. It measures the City’s progress in carrying out its 2020-24 Consolidated Plan and its one-year 2021-22 Annual Action Plan.
The 2021-22 draft CAPER also includes an attachment which provides information about additional spending and accomplishments that occurred through June 30, 2022 using $12,697,579 in HUD funds the City received through the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021-22 CAPER will be submitted to HUD by Oct. 17, 2022.
The public can review and comment on the 2021-22 CAPER from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16, 2022. Comments must be received by 5 p.m., Oct. 16, 2022 and should be sent to:
City of Rochester, NY
City Hall, Room 224B
30 Church St.
Rochester, NY 14614
Attn: Henry Fitts, Grant Management and Research Coordinator
Comments may also be sent to Henry Fitts via email at: HUDFunding@cityofrochester.gov.
In order for comments to be included in the 2021-22 CAPER document, they must be prefaced by the name and address of the commenting individual or organization. Each email comment must also include “2021-22 CAPER” in the subject line.
The 2021-22 draft CAPER is available for review by request at the following locations:
- City Hall: 30 Church St., Room 224B, Rochester, NY 14614;
- Northeast Neighborhood Service Center: 500 Norton St., Rochester, NY 14621
- Northwest Neighborhood Service Center: 400 Dewey Ave., Rochester, NY 14613
- Southwest Neighborhood Service Center: 923 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611
- Southeast Neighborhood Service Center: 320 N. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14607
- City of Rochester website: www.cityofrochester.gov/ConsolidatedPlan2020 under Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Reports.
For more information, visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov.