City Starts Safety Net Program for Pets

Staff report

Rochester Animal Services bureau has started a pet safety net program to offer temporary boarding for pets of people who are facing housing insecurity, hospitalization, domestic violence or other crises.

A team of volunteers will foster pets in safe and secure housing as an alternative to pet owners having to surrender their companion animals to a shelter.

The program seeks to reunite pets and owners within 30 days.

Rochester Animal Services has been expanding its pet support services throughout the pandemic.

As part of the organization’s preparation for the growing eviction crisis, Animal Services joined a national study being conducted by researchers at Virginia Tech and Arizona State University to explore the effectiveness of safety net programs in reducing numbers of animals surrendered by owners.

The New York State moratorium on evictions has been extended to Aug. 31.

For more information about the pet safety net program, go to www.cityofrochester.gov/PetSafetyNet.