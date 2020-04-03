City Suspends Bulk Refuse Collection During COVID-19 Outbreak

Staff reports

From April 6, 2020 until further notice, all trash will have to fit into the green refuse toter or blue recycling toter. No bulk items will be collected as the city adjusts trash collection because of COVID-19. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

As of April 6, the city will suspend the collection of bulk refuse. The hold is in effect until further notice.

Normal refuse and recycling collection will remain on schedule. All material at curbside must fit in the green refuse or blue recycling toter.

This change is one of many being forced by COVID-19. Putting a hold on bulk pickups makes the refuse collection process as simple and easy as possible for residents and collection workers, according to a news release.

“By simplifying the collection process for refuse and recycling, we are making it easier to provide and maintain this vital service as we all deal with COVID-19,” said Norman Jones, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services.

“Bulk items like furniture, tree branches, etcetera that can be safely stored in your home, or on your property, should be kept until this crisis passes,” Jones said. “We appreciate the community helping us ensure that regular recycling and refuse pickup continues as normal.”

Residents are asked to be mindful of city codes when storing bulk items on their property. If residents have questions about code enforcement, they can call 311.

The Department of Environmental Services has adequate staffing for normal refuse pickup and other vital services.

The change to bulk collection is to maximize the department’s flexibility to respond to situations as needed, according to the news release.