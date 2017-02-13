City to Broadcast Local Documentary as Part of Black History Month

By Staff

The city will broadcast the local documentary “They Stepped up to the Plate: Stories of Inspiration from Segregated Baseball,” Sunday, March 11, at 7 p.m., on City 12 TV, as part of its Black Heritage Month events.

The video chronicles a 2015 event which honored baseball players from the “Negro League,” a league that reached its highest levels of success in the 1940s.

Former league players Bill “Youngblood” McCrary; Dennis “Bose” Biddle; Ray “Boo Boy” Knox; and Isaac “Ike” Walker shared their personal stories during the event.

Mayor Lovely Warren and Congresswoman Louise Slaughter were also honored during the program.

“We were excited and honored to celebrate the lives and legacies of four great athletes from the Negro Leagues, and we are thankful that these inspirational stories will live on through this documentary,” Mayor Warren stated.

Vaughn Taylor, director and editor of the film, donated the documentary to the city for broadcasting.

City 12 TV can be viewed through Time Warner Cable, on any television that’s inside the city’s limits, city officials said.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/city12 for additional information regarding City 12 TV.

