City to Hold Black History Month Events

Mayor Lovely Warren and the city’s Black Heritage Committee will host a month-long program of events to celebrate our nation’s black heritage in honor of Black History Month.

According to the city’s website, the following is the event schedule for 2017:

City Hall Gospel Hour(s)

City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St.

Celebrating Gospel music is an important tradition of black heritage, and local choirs will perform at the following times:

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, Omega Male Select Choir

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, School of the Arts Gospel Choir & Jazz Band

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, Julius Dicks & Company

12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, School #19 Strings for Success/Center for Youth

An Evening of Art & Jazz

A Black History Month art exhibit in the City Hall Link Gallery will be on display from Feb. 1 through March 14, and unveiled during a reception hosted by David Haygood Jr., featuring youth and adult artists.

The reception will be held 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 2, in the City Hall Link Gallery and Atrium, 30 Church St.

Black Heritage Story Telling and Book Reading

City Recreation R-Centers give special attention to learning about the contributions and history of African Americans. Community readers and Afrocentric storytellers will provide youth, ages 12 and under, an afternoon of stories and interactive fun, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, February 23, at David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Food Tasting Event

In partnership with STAR, Inc. (Sisters Together Achieving Results)

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 24 in the City Hall Atrium, at 30 Church St.

Heritage Gospel Concert

Featuring Akoma and Voices of Thunder’s annual joint gospel songfest to support scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4 , at First Genesis Baptist Church, 292 Hudson Ave.

Youth Junior Gala

An evening of information, entertainment, networking and fun for youths in the Rochester community. This unique idea was established to assist youths in their development through networking and sharing their voices, with regards to issues affecting African American heritage and their futures.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 3 at the Edgerton R-Center Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St.

The cost is FREE , and pre-registration is required at any R-Center, by Feb. 24.



15th Annual Black Heritage Gala

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday, March 11, in the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, at 123 E Main Street. Tickets will be $60 per person, and can be purchased at City Hall, 30 Church St., in room 100A.

The Black Heritage Committee is a group of 24 City of Rochester employees who meet year-round to plan events and projects throughout the year. Committee members include Rosalind Brooks-Harris; Condenessa Brown; Jackie Campbell (retired); Tynise Edwards; Lynette Griffin; David Haygood Jr.; Tymothi Howard; Kim Jones; Anthony Jordan; Montina Langston; Paris McGruder; Leonard Merritt; Constance Mitchell-Jefferson; Darlene Rogers ; Loretta Scott; Sandra Simon; Nathaniel Smith; Donald Starver; Angelica Stringer; Caroline Thomas; Sara Valencia; Gloria Ward (retired); Hazel Washington; and Carol Wheeler.

Call 428-9857, or email blackheritage@cityofrochester.gov, for additional information regarding the events.

